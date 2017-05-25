Organizers say Canada 150 in Hamilton features something for everyone

A number of “signature” events are planned for the next three months as Canada 150 celebrations ramp up in the City of Hamilton, Ont.

Organizers gathered on Thursday morning at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope for the official launch of the festivities.

Hamilton’s list of “signature” events will include Dundurn Castle’s 50th anniversary as a historic house and museum on Saturday, June 17 and Air Force Day at the warplane museum on Saturday, June 8.

Big crowds are expected along the harbourfront on Canada Day weekend, when 11 Tall Ships will arrive in Hamilton Harbour under a “Parade of Sail” and be open for deck tours.

Canada 150 Day at Bayfront and Pier 4 Parks will also feature an enhanced fireworks display, set to an arrangement and performed live by Maestro Boris Brott and the National Academy Orchestra of Canada.

Hamilton’s creative arts centre, The Cotton Factory, will host another “signature” event from July 10 to August 26. The Quilt of Belonging is a textile art project spanning 120 feet and comprised of 263 blocks that recognize the country’s diversity.

In an effort to tie all of the community celebrations together, Wesley Urban Ministries has announced plans for The Great Hamilton Scavenger Hunt, an app-based adventure through which people can explore the city.

Andrea Buttars, Wesley Urban’s Manager of Resource Development, notes that participants will use the app to acquire points at 150 locations or activities, starting with Art Crawl on June 9 and ending with Supercrawl in September.

Buttars says it’s a way of sharing with the community how the organization sees itself as a “unifier” through it’s support of refugees, the homeless, youth and families living in high priority neighbourhoods.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says “this important anniversary offers us all a chance to reflect on our city’s contributions to the growth of our nation.”