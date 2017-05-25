‘The Price Is Right’ contestant freaks out after he breaks Plinko record
A man named Ryan broke the former Plinko record on The Price Is Right on Thursday.
Ryan landed $10,000 with his first chip drop — and he couldn’t believe it.
READ MORE: ‘The Price Is Right’ makes history with 3 consecutive $1 spins
With his second chip, he won another $1,000, and his third chip gained him $10,000 more. He landed $500 with his fourth chip, and his fifth and final chip won him another $10,000.
Ryan’s reaction was priceless and host Drew Carey informed him that he had acheived the record for the highest win on Plinko.
Ryan won a whopping $31,500, beating the old record of $30,500.
Twitter users helped Ryan celebrate his win.
Watch the video in the spot above.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.