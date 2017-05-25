‘The Price Is Right’ contestant freaks out after he breaks Plinko record

A man named Ryan broke the former Plinko record on The Price Is Right on Thursday.

Ryan landed $10,000 with his first chip drop — and he couldn’t believe it.

With his second chip, he won another $1,000, and his third chip gained him $10,000 more. He landed $500 with his fourth chip, and his fifth and final chip won him another $10,000.

Ryan’s reaction was priceless and host Drew Carey informed him that he had acheived the record for the highest win on Plinko.

Ryan won a whopping $31,500, beating the old record of $30,500.

Twitter users helped Ryan celebrate his win.

Dude on The Price is Right just set the Plinko record by winning $31,500…Hitting $10,000 THREE times…

All after bidding $1 and winning. pic.twitter.com/yzoWZWoomq — Cass Anderson (@casspa) May 25, 2017

JUST SAW ON THE PRICE IS RIGHT, THIS GUY WON, $31,500 ON PLINKO WHOA ! — Gary A. DeRusso Sr. (@DerussoGary) May 25, 2017

This guy's win may be one of the best parts of my day. Not even mad #PriceIsRight #Plinko pic.twitter.com/YOAbpI7rVO — Maria (@VikingKid4Lyf) May 25, 2017

The most hyper Price is Right contestant ever won $31,500 on Plinko. Just wow. — JoshWotes (@JSe3ow) May 25, 2017

This guy is having the best day ever. @PriceIsRight pic.twitter.com/qq8BMK5Uhw — Jen Zarate (@Jen_Zarate) May 25, 2017

