Heading to Regina Rocks Mosaic Stadium? Here’s what you need to know

Bryan Adams, Our Lady Peace, and Johnny Reid are playing the first concert at the new Mosaic Stadium this Saturday.

Thousands of people are expected to attend, so the city and Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) are putting out some reminders for guests coming to the big show.

“Saturday is an important day as we undergo a second major test for the stadium,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

“For the first time, we’ll be testing a concert loading in and out, seating on the field level and upper concourse areas, the food and beverage plan and overall operations. It’s a significant milestone for the stadium project as we get closer to the July 1 grand opening.”

Things to consider when going to the show include:

• There will be no public parking at Evraz Place. Parking at Evraz Place will be permit only to test the on-site parking plan for upcoming Rider games.

• Guests are encouraged to take public transit, taxis, park offsite, walk, or bike. A free bike valet will be onsite for safe storage.

• Accessible parking is just was of Confederation Park, and available from the Lewvan Drive gate only. This lot is first come, first serve. Additional accessible parking will be available south of the Sportplex.

• Regina Transit will run shuttles from malls (Southland, Northgate, Victoria Square and Normanview) as well as two downtown locations (the Delta Hotel and Victoria Park).

• Gates open at 4 p.m. Our Lady Peace takes the stage at 6 p.m., followed by Johnny Reid at 7:30 p.m. and Bryan Adams at 9 p.m.

• A no re-entry policy will be in effect at the stadium.

• Each concession stand will sell both beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

• The beer distribution system is being tested with a limited number of kegs. Some concessions will only serve beer in cans.

• Cash is preferred. There will be a limited debit and credit payment availability. ATMs will be available throughout the stadium.

• Certain items like alcohol, outside food, illegal substances, obstructive items (e.g. umbrellas, selfie sticks) and objects deemed unsafe by Security personnel are prohibited.

“In addition to an evening of great entertainment, we encourage people to come early when the gates open at 4 p.m. so they can enjoy the atmosphere and some of the food creations offered at the concessions,” REAL president and CEO Mark Allan said.

Concession food includes menu items from Rock Creek Tap & Grill, Beer Brothers Gastropub, Coney Island Poutine Café, Western Pizza, Wok Box and Sweet Ambrosia Bakeshoppe.

The city says the full lineup of food items won’t be available Saturday, as some service areas are still being completed.