Angela Kokott: What Albertans can learn from B.C. election

It’s taken more than two weeks for B.C. residents to learn the outcome of their provincial election. In the end nothing has changed from those initial close results.

Christie Clark’s Liberals came out on top with 43 seats, John Horgan’s NDP with 41 and the balance of power in the hands of the Green Party’s Andrew Weaver with three seats.

Now the questions begin as to how the B.C. Liberals will govern with just a minority of support. Will the NDP and Green Party form a coalition? Will the Liberals acquiesce to demands from the Green Party?

While that is being settled, Alberta sits on the sidelines wondering what’s going to happen with the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain expansion project despite assurances from the federal government that the whole matter has already been settled.

One of the biggest lessons to come out of this whole exercise is the importance of getting the vote out. The final tally shows the Liberals collecting 40.36% of the popular vote with the NDP picking up 40.28%. The closely contested Courtenay-Comox riding had the NDP winning by just 189 votes.

Every vote counts and Albertans should keep that in mind the next time we go to the polls.