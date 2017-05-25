Police and bike store owners reminding Hamilton cyclists of road safety

Police and bicycle shop owners are stressing the importance of proper cyclist safety as more people head out on trails and streets this summer.

Fredericton Police Insp. Kimberly Quartermain said wearing a helmet is the law and is reminding cyclists to be safe as they head out for rides.

“Like motorists, cyclists have to obey all the rules of the road — stopping at red lights, stopping for stop signs,” Quartermain said. “They’re required to wear a helmet under the Motor Vehicle Act.”

Heading out on a bike ride? Wearing a helmet is the law. Do you have one that fits properly and is certified? More on @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/j9UTrwcFg7 — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) May 25, 2017

Savage’s Bicycle Centre owner Matthew Savage said having a helmet that fits properly is important to protect cyclists in the event of any sort of incident.

He said helmets range in price, with some costing hundreds, but said the main thing is to ensure it sits flat on your head and doesn’t move around. Savage said it’s also important to buy a helmet that’s certified for quality to protect your head.

“There’s a little stamp of approval on the inside, and you’re going to look for something to that effect,” Savage said.

“They’re usually just on the inside of the helmet, and what that does is ensure they meet a standard of quality… so in the event of an impact, it’s going to do what it’s meant to do — which is to protect your head.”

Cyclists say having proper lights on the front and back of bicycles is also important for safety and visibility @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/2OwOZ5NCqj — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) May 25, 2017

Savage said having proper lights on the front and back of bikes in critical for those biking at night, to ensure they’re seen by motorists.

He said cyclists heading out on the trails should have a bell on their bike, and should also ensure they do regular maintenance checks.

Cyclists should do everything they can to protect themselves, Savage notes — among his top tips: be as visible as possible, and properly share the road.