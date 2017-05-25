Weather advisory for funnel clouds issued in Saskatoon, Regina, central Sask.

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for the Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert, Nipawin, Outlook, Moose Jaw, Yorkton, Wynyard and Canora areas for possible funnel clouds Thursday afternoon.

An unstable airmass located within an area of low pressure, combined with localized areas of convergence, will allow for continued thunderstorm development this afternoon, and as these thunderstorms develop, conditions will be favourable for funnel clouds.

These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground, however, there is a chance this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

If conditions become more favourable for the development of landspout tornadoes, watches and warnings will be issued by Environment Canada.

Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous.

They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.

These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning and any funnel cloud sighting should be treated seriously.

Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter.

