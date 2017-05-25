Calgary man wanted for domestic offences now in custody

Calgary police said Thursday a man wanted for domestic offences was in custody.

Police issued a warrant on May 19 for the arrest of 26-year-old Yasin Sharif Noor of Calgary. Noor was wanted for charges of assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Noor turned himself in to police early Tuesday morning, Calgary police said.