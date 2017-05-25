Crime
May 25, 2017 1:51 pm

Calgary man wanted for domestic offences now in custody

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Yasin Sharif Noor, 26, was wanted in warrants connected to a domestic assault in Calgary.

Calgary Police Service
A A

Calgary police said Thursday a man wanted for domestic offences was in custody.

Police issued a warrant on May 19 for the arrest of 26-year-old Yasin Sharif Noor of Calgary. Noor was wanted for charges of assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

READ MORE: Calgary police ask for public’s help locating suspect in domestic assault

Noor turned himself in to police early Tuesday morning, Calgary police said.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
Domestic Offences
Yasin Sharif Noor

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News