Calgary man wanted for domestic offences now in custody
Calgary police said Thursday a man wanted for domestic offences was in custody.
Police issued a warrant on May 19 for the arrest of 26-year-old Yasin Sharif Noor of Calgary. Noor was wanted for charges of assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
Noor turned himself in to police early Tuesday morning, Calgary police said.
