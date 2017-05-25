Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Thursday, May 25th

Happy Thursday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on May 25th.

Toronto homeless deaths on the rise

In the past three months, 27 of Toronto’s homeless population have died. Cathy Crowe is a street nurse and distinguished visiting practitioner at Ryerson University’s department of politics and public administration. She has joined the show to divulge.



What does it take to be a firefighter?

Toronto fire battled a massive blaze on Cherry Street this morning. As well, a judge has put all ice courses on hold for firefighters following two deaths. Retired firefighter Paul Campol joins to discuss.



Manchester concert attack – issues of international security – is US still to be trusted?

British officials have expressed outrage following leaked information by U.S media of the Manchester bombing investigation. Is United States to be trusted? -Communications strategist, foreign policy expert, Senior Fellow at the MacDonald-Laurier Institute and publisher of upnorth.eu, Marcus Kolga joins the show to help answer that question.



READ MORE: British investigators reportedly no longer sharing Manchester bombing intel with U.S.

Mowat Centre report says basic income will give people a chance to follow their dreams

Michael Urban, a co-author on the report and Policy Associate Mowat Centre joins the show to talk more about the report on basic income.

READ MORE: Ontario basic income pilot project to be tested in Hamilton, Lindsay, Thunder Bay

Feed it Forward!

Chef Jagger Gordon saves food from landfills to feed the hungry. He joins the show to talk more about his “pop up kitchens”. You can visit the site here for more info.

