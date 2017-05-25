Canada
May 25, 2017 12:03 pm

Ontario considering online health-card renewal

By Staff The Canadian Press

A ServiceOntario office is seen in Kingston, Ont., on March 23, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A A

TORONTO – Ontario is considering allowing people to renew their health cards online.

The Ministry of Health has posted a notice online asking for feedback on a regulatory change that would make it possible for the government to develop a new online option for health card renewals.

READ MORE: Ombudsman to investigate Ontario’s driver’s licence suspension system

For now, almost everyone who needs to renew their health card must do so in person at a Service Ontario centre.

Individuals can book an appointment ahead of time online, but still have to visit the centre, with the exception of children younger than 15-and-a-half and most seniors over 80, who can renew their cards by mail.

Proof of residency in Ontario and proof of identity are required to renew a health card.

Ontarians can give feedback on the government’s proposal for online renewal until June 5. There’s no word yet on when an online renewal process might become available.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Government of Ontario
Ohip
Ontrio heath card
Service Ontario

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News