Accused Yahoo hacker Karim Baratov due in Hamilton court Friday

An Ancaster, Ont. man is scheduled to make his latest appearance in Hamilton court Friday morning.

Karim Baratov, 22, is expected to have an extradition hearing date set when he appears at John Sopinka Courthouse.

Baratov, who is accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails in 2014, was denied bail in April.

He was known for driving luxury cars and throwing lavish parties at his home, according to neighbours and social media accounts.

READ MORE: Who is Karim Baratov? 22-year-old Canadian among 4 charged in massive Yahoo hack

Baratov was arrested under the Extradition Act last month after U.S. authorities indicted him – and three others, two of them allegedly officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service – for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

The breach at Yahoo affected at least a half billion user accounts, but Baratov is only accused of hacking 80 accounts.

READ MORE: Canadian accused in massive Yahoo email hack denied bail

View link »

READ MORE: ‘He’s not a criminal’: Parents of Canadian charged in massive Yahoo hack speak out

The three other suspects indicted along with Baratov in the case are Dmitry Aleksandrovich Dokuchaev, 33, Igor Anatolyevich Sushchin, 43, and Alexsey Alexseyevich (Magg) Belan, 29, all Russian nationals and residents.

It’s not clear whether they will ever step foot in an American courtroom since there’s no extradition treaty with Russia.

Dokuchaev and Sushchin are said to be Russian intelligence agents who allegedly masterminded and directed the hacking, the U.S. Justice Department has said.

The pair allegedly tasked Baratov with hacking in exchange for commissions, according to U.S. authorities, who submitted a provisional arrest warrant for Baratov to Canadian authorities March 7.

If convicted in the U.S., Baratov faces up to 20 years in prison.

(with files from Global News and The Canadian Press)