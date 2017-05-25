Canada Day in Calgary: organizers prepare to unveil celebration details

Organizers will reveal details of the Canada Day events and celebrations planned in Calgary this year at a news conference at Prince’s Island Park on Thursday.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi is among those set to attend the event, as well as Calgary Skyview MP Darshan Kang and Calgary Centre MP Kent Hehr.

Canada Day 2017 marks Canada’s 150th birthday.

In a news release, the city of Calgary calls the 150th anniversary of Confederation “an important milestone for our nation,” saying it provides a “unique opportunity to strengthen our sense of what it means to be Canadian.”

It’s expected over 250,000 people will attend the city’s Canada Day events and activities.

The city said festivities will include music and dance, circus and kite-flying, markets, food trucks, interactive booths, an indigenous showcase and powwow, and live music – in addition to a fireworks display synchronized to an all-Canadian soundtrack.