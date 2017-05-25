Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson confirms bid for re-election this fall

Edmonton’s mayor has announced his bid for re-election.

Don Iveson threw his hat back into the ring on Wednesday during his annual state-of-the-city address.

Among the topics he touched on in his speech was the need to improve transit and cycling paths in Edmonton.

According to the census, Edmonton has one of the largest populations of millennials, many of whom are choosing not to buy cars and instead are opting for using transit.

The speech also touched on infills, noting that in the last five years 5,000 homes have been added to established neighbourhoods.

Municipal elections in Alberta will be held on Oct. 16.

About 1900 people are at the Shaw to see Mayor Don Iveson deliver his state of the city speech. #yeg pic.twitter.com/RSRRQKkf4E — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) May 24, 2017

Mayor Don Iveson is delivering his state of the city speech. He calls on #yeg to embrace change. pic.twitter.com/dUd8SD5Rcf — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) May 24, 2017

Mayor Iveson tells busiess leaders it's time Northlands' Expo centre and EEDC's Shaw Conference centre come together under 1 group. #yeg — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) May 24, 2017

Iveson is talking about encouraging better collaboration between govt, business and other leaders. #yeg — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) May 24, 2017

Iveson is calling for business leaders to embrace and capitalize on "disruptive technologies." #yeg — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) May 24, 2017

"I can't do it without you" mayor don Iveson tells room of business leaders. Then announces he's running for a second term. #yeg — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) May 24, 2017

