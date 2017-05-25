Politics
May 25, 2017 10:21 am

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson confirms bid for re-election this fall

By 630 CHED

WATCH ABOVE: Mayor Don Iveson delivered his annual state of the city address on Wednesday. As Fletcher Kent reports, Iveson also announced he would seek a second term as mayor of Edmonton and talked about the need to embrace change.

Edmonton’s mayor has announced his bid for re-election.

Don Iveson threw his hat back into the ring on Wednesday during his annual state-of-the-city address.

Among the topics he touched on in his speech was the need to improve transit and cycling paths in Edmonton.

READ MORE: City to unveil new bike lanes in downtown Edmonton this summer 

According to the census, Edmonton has one of the largest populations of millennials, many of whom are choosing not to buy cars and instead are opting for using transit.

READ MORE: By the numbers: 2 years into Edmonton’s infill housing process 

The speech also touched on infills, noting that in the last five years 5,000 homes have been added to established neighbourhoods.

Municipal elections in Alberta will be held on Oct. 16.

— With files from Global News

