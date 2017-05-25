Police to provide update on fatal shooting of Hamilton man

Toronto police will hold a press conference Thursday morning to update the media on its investigation into a fatal shooting in the city’s north end last month.

Police responded to a call about sounds of gunshots around 9:30 p.m. April 21 on Dufferin Street and Bowie Avenue, just north of Eglinton Avenue.

Leonard Pinnock, 33, of Hamilton, was sitting in a parked car outside of a plaza waiting for a friend when he was shot multiple times by unknown assailants.

READ MORE: Man fatally shot in Toronto’s north end was from Hamilton

At the time, Sgt. Joyce Sherzer said the attack appeared to be “random.” Several suspects were seen fleeing the scene.

Police also urged residents in the area to check their backyards for any items that may not have belonged to them, such as keys, cell phones or any items that might typically be carried in a pocket.

RELATED: Latest crime headlines

Sherzer will update reporters at 10:30 a.m. from Toronto police headquarters.

WATCH: Toronto Police have identified 33-year-old Leonard Pinnock of Hamilton, as a shooting victim. Ashley Molnar reports.