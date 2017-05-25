Fire heavily damages Laval massage parlour

Some 35 firefighters spent over two hours battling a three-alarm fire at a massage parlour on des Laurentides Boulevard in Chomedey Laval Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. at the back of the building, according to Michel Durocher, chief of operations with the Laval fire department.

Fire in a commercial building on Des Laurentides boulevard, in Chomedey, Laval. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/wh6lt94IvS — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) May 25, 2017

Durocher said a passerby saw the flames and knocked on the door alerting the cleaning crew inside that the building was on fire.

Everyone made it out safely, but the two-storey building was heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.