May 25, 2017 6:18 am

Fire heavily damages Laval massage parlour

By Web producer  Global News

A two-storey commercial building housing a massage parlour, in Laval, was ravaged by flames early Thursday morning. May 25, 2017.

Yannick Gadbois/Global News
Some 35 firefighters spent over two hours battling a three-alarm fire at a massage parlour on des Laurentides Boulevard in Chomedey Laval Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. at the back of the building, according to Michel Durocher, chief of operations with the Laval fire department.

Durocher said a passerby saw the flames and knocked on the door alerting the cleaning crew inside that the building was on fire.

Everyone made it out safely, but the two-storey building was heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

 

 

 

