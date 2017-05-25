COMMENTARY: True cost of extending energy ‘mistake’ now known

The true cost of punting Kathleen Wynne’s energy “mistake” down to the next generation is now known to everyone.

The Financial Accountability Officer, Stephen LeClair, released his report Wednesday outlining the costs of the Liberal energy plan over its 29-year duration.

The scheme will cost us an extra $45 billion over the next three decades, to provide $24 billion in relief over the next four years.

That means Wynne is spending $21 billion over the long run for short-term relief that gets the Liberals to just beyond the next election.

One more catch.

These numbers only work if there is a balanced budget for the next 30 years.

Name me any political party that can do that over three decades.

This is the first time the Liberals have done it in nine years of a 14-year rein with questionable tactics.

It amazes me the Liberals continue spending on their energy “mistake” instead of just stopping it and paying off what is already spent.

Wynne admits it’s a “mistake,” but sees extending the payments as the only solution.

