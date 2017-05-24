City councillor says growth-related problems in focus in Waterdown

Waterdown residents will have a chance to voice their frustrations at a meeting next week.

Flamborough Councillor Judi Partridge will be hosting an emergency services town hall, where the community can hear from and ask questions of police, fire and paramedics.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening, starting at 6:30p.m., at St. James Church on Parkside Drive.

Partridge notes that Waterdown has experienced murders, tragic crashes and devastating fires in recent weeks.

Partridge adds that break-and-enters are also on the rise amid rapid growth, and while she notes that the city has no power to stop the development, she insists that “there still has to be some mitigation and planning and attention paid to what comes with that.”

Partridge also notes that the death of 10-year-old Jasmin Hanif, who was struck and killed after running in front of a car on Evans Road on May 16, has brought the issue of “cut-through traffic” on residential streets into focus.

Evans Road was seeing a heavier than normal volume of traffic at the time of last Tuesday’s tragedy, because of a fatal crash hours earlier on Highway 403, which resulted in motorists being funneled to other routes.