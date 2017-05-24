East-end Toronto posters warn of poisoned dog treats after owner doesn’t pick up dog waste

Toronto police are investigating after officers received reports of posters warning treats were placed in the grass of an east-end property that will make dogs “real sick.”

“To the person that lets their large dog use this area for a bathroom and will not pick up after the dog,” a picture of one of the posters read.

“Please be warned we have dropped small treats in the grass that will make your dog REAL SICK. It will not kill the dog but it will make the dog REAL SICK. If you [sic] dog starts to vomit, the dog should go to the VET. It won’t die but it will get REAL SICK.”

“Thank you, you are warned,” read the poster.

Global News saw multiple posters taped on the outside of a large commercial building at Leslie and Mosley streets, between Lake Shore Boulevard East and Eastern Avenue. Global News attempted to speak with a representative of the building, but no one was available for comment.

A 55 Division spokesperson told Global News that police were called about the posters Wednesday afternoon and officers will be taking reports.

The spokesperson said police haven’t received reports of the treats being found or dogs sickened as of Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-5500.