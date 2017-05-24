Saskatoon program aims to help at-risk youth as building block towards safer community

It’s a program aimed at building stronger communities, healthier families and reducing risks for youth running afoul of the law.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced at Saskatoon police headquarters that it would be reshaping the future for at-risk youth and their families through an early intervention program.

A two-million dollar investment into the Early Intervention Project is aimed at making it easier for troubled youth and their parents or caregiver get the help they need before things escalate even further.

“Building a safe society free from crime, begins in our homes and on our streets. It begins with our children and our youth in close connection with their families,” Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said.

Authorities said often times when it comes to troubled youth, it’s also about the dysfunctional household they’re living in and the environment around them.

“I’ve often said I don’t think anybody is born with a knife in their hand thinking they’re going to do a crime, they’re a product of their environment,” Police Chief Clive Weighill said.

Which is why officials said the project will help the family as a whole as opposed to the teen in isolation through an internationally recognized parenting family intervention model known as the Strengthening Families Program.

A model focused around improving relationships inside the home and how to steer a youth clear of problems like violence or substance abuse.

At this time, the money is expected to help up to 300 youth and their families in Saskatoon for the next four to five years.

“Every time you can stop somebody involved in criminal activity, they’re going to get older and get involved in more crime,” Weighill said.

“Every time we can stop that, it’s going to be a reduction down the line somewhere.”

The project is comprised of three components and runs for 14 weeks. Communication, problem solving and coping skills classes would be offered to the youth, another component is for the parents then a joint class together.

Youth who might benefit from this program would be identified or families can voluntarily sign up.

“I think lots of times parents are reaching out for help and they don’t always know where to get it,” Louis Preete, program coordinator for Strengthening Families Saskatoon, said.

“I think this will be an opportunity for them to have a chance to deal with some of their issues.”

The program has been introduced across parts of the country. It has been used in 36 countries around the world resulting in the reduction of drug-use, criminal activity and better social engagement.

Classes are expected to begin this September.