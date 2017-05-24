Fired Calgary police officer turns self in after failing to appear at court date

A fired officer of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) has turned himself in to police, after a warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to appear at a court date.

Anthony Braile was scheduled to appear in court on May 19 in relation to the corruption case he is charged in. When he failed to show up, Calgary police issued a warrant.

On Tuesday, Braile turned himself in at police headquarters, with police following their “sensitive arrest” protocol, which involves clearing out the arrest processing area.

This is done any time an officer is brought into custody, to ensure they don’t come into contact with anyone they may have had a previous interaction with while they were serving as an officer.

Braile was one of six people arrested on harassment and bribery charges in July 2016.

The firing followed a lengthy investigation into a woman’s ex-common-law husband found he hired a retired Calgary police officer, who then hired active members of the Calgary Police Service to follow her and report her activity back to him.

He had previously been fired after a seven-year suspension following an “egregious” driving incident in 2008.

On Dec. 15, 2008, Braile chased a suspected impaired driver that sped away from a traffic stop. The pursuit saw him chase the driver through residential streets ad the downtown core at 145 km/h, and driving the wrong way on 5 Ave. SW.

In 2010, he was charged with dangerous driving, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge three years later.

Braile has been released on bail, with the conditions that he has to report to a bail supervisor, he is to have no contact with complainants, any co-accused or any witnesses in the corruption case.

— With files from Erika Tucker, Nancy Hixt