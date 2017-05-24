Crime
May 24, 2017 6:18 pm
Updated: May 24, 2017 6:20 pm

Youth facing mischief charge after threat closes 2 Lloydminster schools

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A male youth has been charged by Lloydminster RCMP after a threat was made towards Holy Rosary High School.

A male youth has been arrested after a threat was made towards Holy Rosary High School in Lloydminster last week.

During the evening of May 18, Lloydminster RCMP began an investigation into the threat. This lead to the closure of both Holy Rosary High School and École St. Thomas on May 19.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged the male youth with mischief.

The investigation is still ongoing.

RCMP officials said they believe that there is no threat to staff or students.

