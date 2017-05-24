Youth facing mischief charge after threat closes 2 Lloydminster schools
A male youth has been arrested after a threat was made towards Holy Rosary High School in Lloydminster last week.
During the evening of May 18, Lloydminster RCMP began an investigation into the threat. This lead to the closure of both Holy Rosary High School and École St. Thomas on May 19.
As a result of the investigation, police have charged the male youth with mischief.
The investigation is still ongoing.
RCMP officials said they believe that there is no threat to staff or students.
