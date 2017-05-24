YWCA Regina partnering with local pubs to combat sexual assault

If you go to a bar or pub in Regina you can expect to see a coaster that aims to prevent more than a ring on the table.

The YWCA Regina advocacy committee is partnering with nine local bars and pubs for their 2017 sexual assault prevention campaign, Blamé.

From May 23-30 the bars will be using “not asking for it” coasters and posters in their establishments. In an effort to have informed conversations with customers, staff members have been given information about sexual assault in Saskatchewan and the need to stop blaming victims.

“When a woman is raped, judgments can weigh on her for the rest of her life,” YWCA Regina senior program director Kendra Strong-Garcia said.

“Telling her that she deserved it because her hemline was too short, her lipstick was too sexy or she drank too much is cruel and ignorant.”

Bars taking part include Leopold’s Tavern, Victoria’s Tavern, Crave Kitchen + Wine Bar, Bushwakker Brewpub, Malty National Brewing, Flip Eatery & Drink, Malt City, Cathedral Social Hall, Shannon’s Pub and O’Hanlon’s.

“We need to shift the stigma of sexual assault so it falls on the attacker, not the woman or girl who was assaulted,” O’Hanlon’s owner Anna Gardikiotis said.

“It’s not more shameful to be sexually assaulted than to have your car stolen. I believe that it’s everyone’s responsibility to get informed, to demand consent and from all people in their daily lives, and take action together in building a more caring community.”

Strong-Garcia said that this is phase one of their plan. Eventually the YWCA will hold seminars with bar staff on how to identify potential signs of a sexual assault and what action can be taken.

Police reported sexual assaults rose by 16 per cent in Regina last year. Strong-Garcia said that while the fact sexual assaults happen is concerning it is good more victims are coming forward.