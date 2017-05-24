Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for Alberta man wanted on outstanding warrants

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for an Alberta man wanted for several crimes across the province.

Patrick Globensky, 43, is wanted for 10 Criminal Code offences, including possession of stolen property.

RCMP say he also has outstanding warrants for assault causing bodily harm and being unlawfully at large.

It’s believed Globensky has fled Alberta, prompting police to issue the Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

RCMP are telling the public not to approach Globensky, but to contact the nearest police station should someone see him.

Globensky is described as being 5’10” tall, 215 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

Police also said Globensky has stored stolen property at different locations around Alberta, and are asking anyone that may have stored things for him to contact Const. Anita Swanson at 403-420-4970 or anita.swanson@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Anyone with information on Globensky’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.