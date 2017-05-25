William Sandeson trial to wrap up sixth week of testimony Thursday

The sixth week of testimony in the first-degree murder trial for William Sandeson is expected to wrap up Thursday at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Sandeson, 24, is accused of killing 22-year-old Taylor Samson.

Both men were students at Dalhousie University in August 2015, when it’s alleged the crime took place.

Samson was about to start his fifth year of university, studying physics when he disappeared. He was last seen alive on Aug. 15, 2015.

Sandeson was days away from starting medical school when he was arrested and charged with murder.

On Wednesday, the jury heard from a number of witnesses including Florence Celestin, a forensic specialist who works with the RCMP in Ontario.

She told the court that Samson’s DNA was found on a number of items seized from both Sandeson’s Henry Street apartment and his families farm in Lower Truro, N.S.

Samson’s DNA profile was located on a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun police seized from a safe in Sandeson’s bedroom, a bullet that officers recovered from inside a window frame at the accused’s apartment as well as on swabs taken from both the apartment’s kitchen and bathroom.

In addition, Samson’s DNA was located on a swab taken from Sandeson’s trunk and a garbage bag, duffel bag, tarp and shower curtain seized from an old ice cream truck on the Sandeson family farm.

The trial is expected to hear more evidence Thursday. In total, 32 court days have been set aside to hear the case.

