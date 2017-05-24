Man convicted in 2012 Bridgeland stabbing back behind bars

A man convicted of manslaughter in a death in Bridgeland nearly five years ago is back in custody after a short-lived release.

Robert Darrel Morrison was sentenced to six years in jail for manslaughter in the October 2012 death of Isaac Patrick Crowchild.

Crowchild, 26, was beaten and stabbed during a drunken melee at a home in the 200 block of 11 Street N.E.

The altercation began verbally, but escalated to punches and then Crowchild was stabbed 13 times in the legs, face and one hand.

Morrison was freed on statutory release in December, but disappeared just a few weeks later.

In early February, he was back in custody.

In documents obtained by News Talk 770, the Parole Board of Canada said Morrison was drinking and using drugs again.

The board said two grams of crystal meth were found on him when arrested, though he claimed he didn’t know how he got it.

His statutory release was revoked earlier this month.

In reaching its conclusion, the board said Morrison “lacks maturity and the self-management skills needed to say ‘no’ to the temptations he has” for alcohol and drugs.

“You have not mastered your emotions and pose a high risk to reoffend,” the decision read.

The board also went into Morrison’s criminal past, which dates back to 1987 and includes more than 50 convictions for a variety of offenses, including violence and property-related crimes. He also has a history of being “unlawfully at large” when out on statutory release.

The board also highlighted Morrison’s Aboriginal background.

“When you were 13 years old, your mother was intoxicated and crying when she told you she had been raped and that you were the product of that rape,” the decision read. “You reported that your world shattered with this news as you felt a sense of loss, loss of identity and sense of disconnect.”

The board concluded that his upbringing also contributed to his criminality.

Several conditions were put in place when Morrison becomes eligible for statutory release again in December.

His sentence officially comes to an end next May.