Manitoba waters too cold for swimming: Experts

WINNIPEG — Water safety experts are warning Manitobans to stay clear of swimming in natural bodies of water, following multiple deaths over the long weekend.

Five Manitobans in total, including three children lost their lives due to heavy currents, or cold water conditions.

“If the water’s cold, it just makes things worse,” cold water expert Gordon Giesbrecht said.

“If you fall in, you gasp. If you’re head happens to be underwater when that happens, you’ll drown right away.”

On Sunday, a nine-year-old boy was found dead at Rushing River Provincial Park, after drowning in nearby water.

READ MORE: OPP identify Winnipeg boy, 9, who drowned in Rushing River Provincial Park

A day later, a foursome, including two children were found dead on the Burntwood River near Thompson after their canoe capsized.

READ MORE: 2 boys and their dads die on weekend canoe trip near Thompson, Manitoba

At this time of year, Giesbrecht said water temperatures are dangerous, and people need to seriously consider conditions before going near or in water.

“You basically want to prevent getting into the cold water in the first place,” he said.

Typically natural body water temperatures are 15 C or lower right now. If people do fall in the water, Giesbrecht said there is only limited time to get out.

“You have one minute to get your breathing under control, ten minutes of meaningful movement, and it’s an hour or more before you become unconscious due to hypothermia,”

The Life Saving Society of Manitoba said swimming is extremely dangerous right now, and Manitobans should wait until temperatures warm up before jumping in the water.

“I’m a trained life guard, and swimming instructor, and I would not want to be swimming in any of our natural bodies of water because they are still very very cold,” Water Smart coordinator with the Life Saving Society, Christopher Love said.

Lakes in Manitoba reach up to 25 C in the summer, even then Love said swimmers are still at risk of hypothermia, and need to take precautions.

For people heading out on the water, both Giesbrecht and Love said people must be wearing a personal flotation device (PFD), equipped with a whistle to ensure safety.