Western Innovation Initiative funds seven Calgary technology projects
Seven Calgary-based technology companies are receiving $2.5 million in funding to get their products to market from the Government of Canada’s Western Innovation Initiative (WINN).
The initiative is a project of Western Economic Diversification Canada, providing repayable contributions to small- and medium-sized businesses in Western Canada.
“Calgary has again proven that it is a home to a diverse community of innovators,” David Lametti, parliamentary secretary to the minister of innovation, science and economic development said in a release.
“Our government is a champion of innovation at all stages in the ecosystem and the WINN funding helps these organizations get beyond a critical stage in their product development.”
The seven Calgary-based companies receiving funding under WINN include:
- Calgary Scientific Inc., to add cloud-based capabilities to their PureWeb collaboration and file sharing platform
- Dakota Supplies Inc., to commercialize a compact all-in-one commercial mop which will reduce the risk of cross-contamination
- iKingdom Corporation, to commercialize and market its platform allowing musicians to share music across platforms
- IWR Technologies Ltd., to commercialize an ultrasonic water recycling process to extract clean water from manure
- Oral4D Systems Ltd., to develop, prototype and launch web-based software for dentists
- Under the Roof Decorating Inc., to commercialize products which make art and photo installations easier and prevent damage to walls
- Zephyr Sleep Technologies Inc., to commercialize an at-home sleep apnea diagnostic system.
The funding will create 70 jobs in Calgary.
