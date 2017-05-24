Western Innovation Initiative funds seven Calgary technology projects

Seven Calgary-based technology companies are receiving $2.5 million in funding to get their products to market from the Government of Canada’s Western Innovation Initiative (WINN).

The initiative is a project of Western Economic Diversification Canada, providing repayable contributions to small- and medium-sized businesses in Western Canada.

“Calgary has again proven that it is a home to a diverse community of innovators,” David Lametti, parliamentary secretary to the minister of innovation, science and economic development said in a release.

“Our government is a champion of innovation at all stages in the ecosystem and the WINN funding helps these organizations get beyond a critical stage in their product development.”

The seven Calgary-based companies receiving funding under WINN include:

Calgary Scientific Inc., to add cloud-based capabilities to their PureWeb collaboration and file sharing platform

Dakota Supplies Inc., to commercialize a compact all-in-one commercial mop which will reduce the risk of cross-contamination

iKingdom Corporation, to commercialize and market its platform allowing musicians to share music across platforms

IWR Technologies Ltd., to commercialize an ultrasonic water recycling process to extract clean water from manure

Oral4D Systems Ltd., to develop, prototype and launch web-based software for dentists

Under the Roof Decorating Inc., to commercialize products which make art and photo installations easier and prevent damage to walls

Zephyr Sleep Technologies Inc., to commercialize an at-home sleep apnea diagnostic system.

The funding will create 70 jobs in Calgary.