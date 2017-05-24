Tech
May 24, 2017 4:08 pm

Western Innovation Initiative funds seven Calgary technology projects

By Reporter  News Talk 770

Seven Calgary companies will share $2.5-million in funding from the Western Innovation Initiative (WINN).

George Rose/Getty Images
A A

Seven Calgary-based technology companies are receiving $2.5 million in funding to get their products to market from the Government of Canada’s Western Innovation Initiative (WINN).

The initiative is a project of Western Economic Diversification Canada, providing repayable contributions to small- and medium-sized businesses in Western Canada.

“Calgary has again proven that it is a home to a diverse community of innovators,” David Lametti, parliamentary secretary to the minister of innovation, science and economic development said in a release.

“Our government is a champion of innovation at all stages in the ecosystem and the WINN funding helps these organizations get beyond a critical stage in their product development.”

READ MORE: Federal Budget 2017: Canada’s innovation economy expected to get boost in support

The seven Calgary-based companies receiving funding under WINN include:

  • Calgary Scientific Inc., to add cloud-based capabilities to their PureWeb collaboration and file sharing platform
  • Dakota Supplies Inc., to commercialize a compact all-in-one commercial mop which will reduce the risk of cross-contamination
  • iKingdom Corporation, to commercialize and market its platform allowing musicians to share music across platforms
  • IWR Technologies Ltd., to commercialize an ultrasonic water recycling process to extract clean water from manure
  • Oral4D Systems Ltd., to develop, prototype and launch web-based software for dentists
  • Under the Roof Decorating Inc., to commercialize products which make art and photo installations easier and prevent damage to walls
  • Zephyr Sleep Technologies Inc., to commercialize an at-home sleep apnea diagnostic system.

The funding will create 70 jobs in Calgary.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary
Calgary tech sector
Calgary technology businesses
david lametti
Innovate Calgary
Western Economic Development Canada
Western Innovation Initiative
Winn
WINN funding
WINN Initiative

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News