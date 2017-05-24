Macleod Trail and 25th Ave. SE traffic options up for discussion at open house

Ideas and options for improving traffic at the intersection of Macleod Trail and 25 Avenue SE are up for discussion at the City of Calgary’s open house Wednesday.

At issue is the fact that traffic signals on Macleod Trail are interrupted every time a train approaches.

At one point, the city considered building an interchange, but that plan has been scrapped in favour of changing the grade of either 25th Avenue, or the LRT itself, according to Zoran Carkic, senior transportation engineer with the city.

“We’re looking at all options where a train would be going above 25 Ave. or below 25 Ave. We’re also looking at options where 25 Ave. is going over or below the LRT tracks,” Carkic said.

Carkic says another option is to move the LRT tracks further east so the operation of the train and the crossing at 25 Ave. would not affect traffic lights on Macleod Trail.

Whatever is decided the project will likely affect nearby Stampede Park.

“We are circulating these plans to all of our stakeholders. Stampede is one of our major stakeholders. They are working with us and they are familiar with all of our options,” Carkic said.

Wednesday’s open house, which runs from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Repsol Sport Centre, is phase two of of a functional planning study by the city.

You can also provide feedback online.

Administration plans to have its recommendation ready for council next spring.