Saskatoon nominated for best Canadian destination in USA Today contest

USA Today has chosen Saskatoon, as well as 19 other locations in the country, in a contest to select the top 10 Canadian destinations.

Tourism Saskatoon nominated the city as a contender for the Best Destination in Canada.

“Having Saskatoon nominated as one of the 20 best travel destinations in Canada, shows that our city is truly making a name for itself as a great place to explore,” Tourism Saskatoon media director Aviva Kohen said in a press release.

“Getting named as one of the top 10 in USA Today would be a true honour and help us continue to grow the travel industry in Saskatoon.”

People can vote online once a day for the duration of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards contest. It runs until 10 a.m. CT on June 19.

The winners will be announced on June 23.

Saskatoon is the only nominee from Saskatchewan.