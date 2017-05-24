Canada
May 24, 2017 2:54 pm
Updated: May 24, 2017 3:08 pm

Saskatoon nominated for best Canadian destination in USA Today contest

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global Nerws

USA Today has selected Saskatoon to be in a contest to decide the top 10 must-see destinations in Canada.

Valerie Heart / Viewer Submitted
A A

USA Today has chosen Saskatoon, as well as 19 other locations in the country, in a contest to select the top 10 Canadian destinations.

Tourism Saskatoon nominated the city as a contender for the Best Destination in Canada.

“Having Saskatoon nominated as one of the 20 best travel destinations in Canada, shows that our city is truly making a name for itself as a great place to explore,” Tourism Saskatoon media director Aviva Kohen said in a press release.

Story continues below

“Getting named as one of the top 10 in USA Today would be a true honour and help us continue to grow the travel industry in Saskatoon.”

READ MORE: CEO hopes New York Times mention brings visitors to future Saskatoon art gallery

People can vote online once a day for the duration of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards contest. It runs until 10 a.m. CT on June 19.

The winners will be announced on June 23.

Saskatoon is the only nominee from Saskatchewan.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aviva Kohen
Best Destination in Canada
Contest
Online Vote
Top 10
Tourism
Tourism Saskatoon
Travel Awards Contest
USA Today

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News