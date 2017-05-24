Heritage Cup box lacrosse showcase coming to Hamilton

Hamilton will host the Heritage Cup box lacrosse championship this fall.

The international showcase of Canadian and American players will be held at FirstOntario Centre on October 21.

Tickets for the game are $20 each (plus fees), and go on-sale to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m. at lacrosse.ca.

Hamilton will also host the event in 2018, with dates and matchup details to be announced next year.

“Hamilton is easily accessible for Ontario lacrosse families, as well as for the fan bases of the Toronto Rock, Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks,” said Johnny Mouradian, Director of Box Lacrosse, Team Canada. “We look forward to working with Core Entertainment to make it a huge success and would like to thank Lance Basler, Team USA Manager, as well as US Lacrosse, for their commitment to the event.”

“To play host to this extraordinary event is very exciting for me personally. I grew up in Maryland, a hotbed for lacrosse and I absolutely love the game,” said Spectra’s Scott Warren, general manager of the Core Entertainment facilities. “It is always a tremendous joy for us as a venue, to host world-class events such as this. When some of the best lacrosse players in the world play in one of the best arenas in Canada, that’s surely a combination worth celebrating.”

This year’s Heritage Cup will be the fourt time the trophy is up for grabs, having been awarded previously in 2002, 2004 and 2013.

The inaugural Heritage Cup was held in Mississauga in 2002, a game in which the U.S. beat Canada 21-16.

The Canadians topped the Americans 17-8 in Denver, Colorado two years later.

Montreal held the event in 2013, where lacrosse fans watched Canada defeat Team Iroquois 12-11.

“We’re very excited to be able to showcase our national team in Canada,” said Hamilton native Eddie Comeau, who is also head coach of the National Lacrosse League’s Georgia Swarm. “The world championships have not been in Ontario since 2003, so this is a great opportunity for fans to come and watch the best players from Canada and the U.S. compete.”

“This is game will showcase some of the best lacrosse players in the world and it’s a great opportunity grow our sport,” added Dean French, Chairman, Team Canada.

Team Canada’s roster for the event will be selected from the pool of athletes that represented Canada at the 2015 FIL World Indoor Lacrosse Championship.