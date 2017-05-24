No plans for early election call: Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says he is ruling out a snap provincial election.

Couillard said Wednesday he does not want to take advantage of his opponents’ perceived weaknesses.

Although Quebec has fixed election dates, the premier has the right to call a vote earlier than expected, as Pauline Marois did in 2014.

Quebec’s next election is set for October 2018 but there have been recent rumours at the National Assembly Couillard might be tempted to call an early vote.

But the premier told reporters while on an economic mission to Israel there is nothing to justify an early election just more than three years after he took office in April 2014.

Couillard’s Liberals have a majority of the 125 seats in the legislature.