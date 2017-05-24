Former banker accused of stealing $250K from Alberta Treasury Branch

A woman who worked for an Alberta financial institution for three decades has been accused of stealing more than a quarter million dollars from her employer.

The Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP Serious Crimes Branch began a fraud investigation in 2016, after the suspect’s former employer, Alberta Treasury Branch (ATB), reported irregularities in their banking activity.

The accused worked as a loans officer for ATB for 30 years, and the total theft is estimated at over $250,000, RCMP said.

Joyce Melody Gogerla, 61, is charged with one count of fraud over $5000. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance in Stony Plain on June 26.

Stony Plain is 30 kilometres west of Edmonton.