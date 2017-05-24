Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Wednesday, May 24
Hydro rate-cut will cost Ontario billions
PC Energy Critic Todd Smith (MPP for Prince Edward Hastings) responds.
People in their thirties are out-earning their parents: study
Manchester Attack & second-generation radicalization
Jocelyn Bélanger, assistant professor in psychology at New York University, expert in radicalization, joined the show to discuss second-generation radicalization: what it is, why it happens & what to do about it
Wednesday Political Panel
Today’s panel focused on:
1. Manchester terror attack: What are the lessons for Canada? Should we step up security at the 150?
2. It’s not just Russia…. Foreign interference in our elections: How do we prevent this?
3. Conservative leadership event this weekend: The horse race, the challenges for whoever wins…
PANELISTS:
- Bob Richardson, Executive Vice-President, Public Affairs at Edelman
- Stella Ambler, Principal at The Earnscliffe Strategy Group
- Christo Aivalis, Doctor of Philosophy in Canadian labour + political History, adjunct professor at Queen’s University
