May 24, 2017 4:25 pm
Updated: May 24, 2017 4:26 pm

Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Wednesday, May 24

By
Happy Wednesday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on May 24.


Hydro rate-cut will cost Ontario billions
PC Energy Critic Todd Smith (MPP for Prince Edward Hastings) responds.

People in their thirties are out-earning their parents: study

William Watson, Acting Chair of Economics, McGill University, and Financial Post columnist, discusses the study and its implications.

Manchester Attack & second-generation radicalization
Jocelyn Bélanger, assistant professor in psychology at New York University, expert in radicalization, joined the show to discuss second-generation radicalization: what it is, why it happens & what to do about it

Wednesday Political Panel

Today’s panel focused on:
1. Manchester terror attack: What are the lessons for Canada? Should we step up security at the 150?
2. It’s not just Russia…. Foreign interference in our elections: How do we prevent this?
3. Conservative leadership event this weekend: The horse race, the challenges for whoever wins…

PANELISTS:

  • Bob Richardson, Executive Vice-President, Public Affairs at Edelman
  • Stella Ambler, ‎Principal at The Earnscliffe Strategy Group
  • Christo Aivalis, Doctor of Philosophy in Canadian labour + political History, adjunct professor at Queen’s University


That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.
