Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Wednesday, May 24

Hydro rate-cut will cost Ontario billions

PC Energy Critic Todd Smith (MPP for Prince Edward Hastings) responds.



People in their thirties are out-earning their parents: study





William Watson, Acting Chair of Economics, McGill University, and Financial Post columnist, discusses the study and its implications. View link »



Manchester Attack & second-generation radicalization

Jocelyn Bélanger, assistant professor in psychology at New York University, expert in radicalization, joined the show to discuss second-generation radicalization: what it is, why it happens & what to do about it



Wednesday Political Panel



Today’s panel focused on:

1. Manchester terror attack: What are the lessons for Canada? Should we step up security at the 150?

2. It’s not just Russia…. Foreign interference in our elections: How do we prevent this?

3. Conservative leadership event this weekend: The horse race, the challenges for whoever wins…

PANELISTS:



Bob Richardson, Executive Vice-President, Public Affairs at Edelman

Executive Vice-President, Public Affairs at Edelman Stella Ambler, ‎ Principal at The Earnscliffe Strategy Group

Principal at The Earnscliffe Strategy Group Christo Aivalis, Doctor of Philosophy in Canadian labour + political History, adjunct professor at Queen’s University





