New Brunswick signs five-year deal with province’s teachers
The New Brunswick government has signed a five-year collective agreement covering nearly 8,000 teachers, vice-principals and principals.
Treasury Board President Roger Melanson describes the agreement as historic and says it will help the province achieve the goals of its 10-year education plan.
The agreement includes the addition of 250 school-based teachers over the next two years in areas including mental health support, literacy and guidance and also includes a research project that will increase instruction time for some students in kindergarten through Grade 2 by one hour.
It also provides annual wage increases of one per cent.
