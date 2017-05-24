Education
May 24, 2017 11:19 am

New Brunswick signs five-year deal with province’s teachers

By Staff The Canadian Press

Treasury Board President Roger Melanson, speaks to the media on February 2, 2016 when he served as Finance Minister.

Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press
The New Brunswick government has signed a five-year collective agreement covering nearly 8,000 teachers, vice-principals and principals.

Treasury Board President Roger Melanson describes the agreement as historic and says it will help the province achieve the goals of its 10-year education plan.

READ MORE: Education plan recommendations in, government aims for September rollout

The agreement includes the addition of 250 school-based teachers over the next two years in areas including mental health support, literacy and guidance and also includes a research project that will increase instruction time for some students in kindergarten through Grade 2 by one hour.

It also provides annual wage increases of one per cent.

