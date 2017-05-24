New Brunswick signs five-year deal with province’s teachers

The New Brunswick government has signed a five-year collective agreement covering nearly 8,000 teachers, vice-principals and principals.

Treasury Board President Roger Melanson describes the agreement as historic and says it will help the province achieve the goals of its 10-year education plan.

READ MORE: Education plan recommendations in, government aims for September rollout

The agreement includes the addition of 250 school-based teachers over the next two years in areas including mental health support, literacy and guidance and also includes a research project that will increase instruction time for some students in kindergarten through Grade 2 by one hour.

It also provides annual wage increases of one per cent.