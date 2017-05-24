Dave Rowe: Stampeders promise competition at camp

“Seriously, you gotta compete. Don’t come here if you’re not in the mood to compete.” -Dave Dickenson

Dave Dickenson is refusing to let previous history cloud his judgement when it comes to putting together his best possible 46 man roster. A glance at the depth chart doesn’t reveal much in the way of obvious openings besides backup quarterback and a spot on the offensive line, but Dickenson promises there will be battles.

“Our secondary, there could be a job or two open there.” says Dickenson. Is that a veiled warning to Josh Bell and Brandon Smith, both 32? Is there a concern Tommie Campbell’s off-season legal troubles will affect his on field work? National spots on the defensive line could also be an issue. With Junior Turner out until Labour Day and Quinn Smith ticketed for the O line when he gets healthy, will 2017 first rounder Randy Colling get a look? Will ’16 pick Micheal Kashak be a serious contender after wrapping up his career at McMaster?

The Bo backup battle promises to be interesting to watch. Andrew Buckley has a year under his belt. Mitchell Gale could be down to his last shot at showing he belongs in this league. Ricky Stanzi’s skillset is apparently there, but he was never able to establish himself in the NFL. “It’s up to (quarterbacks coach ) Ryan Dinwiddie and myself to make sure these other three guys take reps with the starting offensive line, the starting receiving corps, and let’s see who performs the best.”

It all starts on Thursday morning.