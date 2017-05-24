New Brunswick man sentenced to 30 months in prison for drug trafficking: RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP say a man from Bathurst has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
Rémi Gionet, 30, was arrested in April 2010 as a result of a joint investigation between the New Brunswick RCMP, Montreal police and Quebec provincial police.
Police say that during their investigation they seized two kilograms of cocaine as well as accessories related to drug trafficking.
Gionet pleaded guilty on Sept. 12, 2016, and was sentenced on Wednesday.
