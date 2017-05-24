Wind warning issued for Calgary by Environment Canada

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Calgary on Wednesday, suggesting strong and potentially damaging wind is expected.

The warning, issued at around 4:40 a.m., cautioned that an intense low pressure system will bring strong northerly winds with gusts up to 100 km/h possible on Wednesday afternoon. However, Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel said he anticipates wind gusts in Calgary to peak at 60 km/h.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” Environment Canada said. “Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.”

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

The strong winds are expected to continue throughout the day before gradually diminishing on Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada warned the wind would be accompanied by rain throughout the province.

Witzel said he anticipates 10 to 20 millimetres of rain in the Calgary area on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The rain is expected to taper off late Thursday morning as the low moves eastward.

Wind warnings have also been issued for other areas throughout the province. For more information, visit Environment Canada’s website.

