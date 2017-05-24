Woman, 39, killed in central Alberta crash involving a semi

A woman from central Alberta was killed in a collision involving a semi on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash between a Volkswagen car and a tractor trailer happened at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 21 near the hamlet of Nevis, about 50 kilometres east of Red Deer.

Stettler Regional and Alix Fire Departments, along with EMS and RCMP members from Bashaw and Stettler, responded to the scene around 3:55 p.m. Other drivers provided first aid and assisted on scene until emergency services arrived from neighbouring communities.

A 39-year-old woman from central Alberta, who was the only person in the car, died on scene. Her name is not being released. The 54-year-old man who was driving the semi was not hurt.

Traffic along Highway 21 and Highway 11 was delayed for a few hours as crews re-routed traffic to nearby Highway 12 and other area roads.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.