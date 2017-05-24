Crime
Peel police cruiser involved in collision in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police cruiser was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Brampton early Wednesday.

Peel police said the officer involved called in at 5:40 a.m. to advise he had been involved in a collision at the intersection of Hansen Road and Queen Street in Brampton.

Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

Police said it is too early to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Coincidentally, there is a power outage in the area and traffic lights are down in that stretch of road but police confirmed the two incidents are not connected.

Queen Street is currently closed from Kennedy Road to Rutherford Road.
