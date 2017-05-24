Economy
May 24, 2017 6:19 am

Quebec construction worker’s general strike underway

Justin Bulman By Editor/Associate Producer  Global News

Construction workers began a general strike at 5 a.m. on Wednesday. File photo, May 24, 2017.

Chuck Burton / Associated Press
A A

Quebec’s construction workers have begun a general province-wide strike as of 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Negotiations ended at midnight after talks between the union and the government failed.

Industrial workers are seeking an agreement protecting work scheduling and overtime, while residential workers are seeking adjustments to salaries.

READ MORE: Quebec labour minister threatening special law in event of construction strike

Labour minister Dominique Vien is threatening to impose a back-to-work legislation.

The strike has been looming for weeks as 175,000 Quebec construction workers have been without a deal since April 30.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
construction workers
Dominique Vien
Quebec construction strike

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News