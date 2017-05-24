Quebec construction worker’s general strike underway

Quebec’s construction workers have begun a general province-wide strike as of 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Negotiations ended at midnight after talks between the union and the government failed.

Industrial workers are seeking an agreement protecting work scheduling and overtime, while residential workers are seeking adjustments to salaries.

READ MORE: Quebec labour minister threatening special law in event of construction strike

Labour minister Dominique Vien is threatening to impose a back-to-work legislation.

The strike has been looming for weeks as 175,000 Quebec construction workers have been without a deal since April 30.