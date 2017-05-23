Traffic
May 23, 2017 11:26 pm

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after crash by Sunridge Mall: police

By Online journalist  Global News

Calgary police said they are investigating after a woman was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition following a crash outside Sunridge Mall on Tuesday evening.

Dani Lantela/ Global News
According to police, the injured woman was a pedestrian but it is not yet clear how she was hit.

They said the crash took place in the mall’s parking lot and involved a car and a pickup truck. The drivers of the vehicles were OK.

More to come…

