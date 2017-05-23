Toronto police looking for man missing since Friday, last seen downtown

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old Scarborough man who hasn’t been seen since last week.

Police said Zhu Jian “Frank” Wang was last seen at 3 a.m. Friday near Yonge and Gerrard streets.

In a statement released by friends, they said he was last seen at a downtown McDonald’s getting food. They said he hasn’t been home and his social media accounts have been inactive. They also said he hasn’t answered his cellphone.

0523 18:02 Mssng Man, Yonge St & Gerrard St Area, Zhu Jian (frank) Wang, 25 https://t.co/N8FfuriRvL — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 23, 2017

“We’ve done everything from contacting his friends in another country, calling various hospitals across the city, driving to his house last night and trying to reach him on every social media source possible,” Aashish Oberoi wrote in a Facebook post.

Police described Wang as 5’9″ tall with a medium build and short, black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt and white shoes.

Officers are concerned for Wang’s safety, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.\