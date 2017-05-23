21-year-old man falls 12 metres near Crystal Falls in Coquitlam, B.C.

A rescue operation is underway near Crystal Falls on the Coquitlam River.

The Coquitlam Fire Department says a 21-year-old man fell about 12 metres on Tuesday afternoon.

A technical rescue team is on the scene working to get to the injured man. Early indications suggest he suffered relatively minor injuries, but team members plan to take all necessary precautions in case he suffered a spinal injury.

It is unclear at this time just how the man fell.

More to come…

— With files from Catherine Urquhart