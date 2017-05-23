Crews battle fire in southeast Edmonton

Fire crews were at the scene of a large fire in southeast Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon.
Video from the Global 1 news helicopter showed firefighters dousing a structure in the area of 17 Street and Whitemud Drive at around 4:30 p.m. Some trees in the area also caught fire.
Large plumes of grey smoke filled the air.
Traffic heading east on the Whitemud was moving slowly at around 5 p.m.
The cause of the fire is not known.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.