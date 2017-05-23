Crews battle fire in southeast Edmonton

Fire crews were at the scene of a large fire in southeast Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon.

Video from the Global 1 news helicopter showed firefighters dousing a structure in the area of 17 Street and Whitemud Drive at around 4:30 p.m. Some trees in the area also caught fire.

Large plumes of grey smoke filled the air.

Traffic heading east on the Whitemud was moving slowly at around 5 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not known.

This was the scene of a fire on the southeast side of the city at around 4:40. Crews still on-scene fighting the blaze. @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/CR0rHOyPTr — Lauren Fink (@LaurenFink_) May 23, 2017

More to come…