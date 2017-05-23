Traffic
May 23, 2017 7:06 pm
Updated: May 23, 2017 7:11 pm

Crews battle fire in southeast Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Video of the fire from the Global 1 news helicopter between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews were at the scene of a large fire in southeast Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon.

Video from the Global 1 news helicopter showed firefighters dousing a structure in the area of 17 Street and Whitemud Drive at around 4:30 p.m. Some trees in the area also caught fire.

Large plumes of grey smoke filled the air.

Traffic heading east on the Whitemud was moving slowly at around 5 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Crews battle fire in the area of Whitemud Drive and 17 Street Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Kirby Bourne, 630 CHED
Crews battle fire in the area of Whitemud Drive and 17 Street Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Kirby Bourne, 630 CHED
Crews battle fire in the area of Whitemud Drive and 17 Street Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Kirby Bourne, 630 CHED
Fire crews battle a blaze in the area of Whitemud Drive and 17 Street Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Wes Rosa, Global News
Fire crews battle a blaze in the area of Whitemud Drive and 17 Street Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Global News
Fire crews battle a blaze in the area of Whitemud Drive and 17 Street Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Global News
Fire crews battle a blaze in the area of Whitemud Drive and 17 Street Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Global News
Fire crews battle a blaze in the area of Whitemud Drive and 17 Street Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Global News

More to come…

