Kyree Bruneau identified as 8-year-old Winnipeg boy who drowned in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have released more details about the tragic death of an 8-year-old Winnipeg boy over the weekend.

Police say Kyree Bruneau went missing at Rushing River Provincial Park on Saturday during a family outing.

His body was found early Sunday morning.

“The postmortem was conducted, and the cause of death was determined to be drowning,” explained OPP Staff Sergeant Jeff Duggan. “Foul play is not suspected.”

Duggan can’t comment on how the boy ended up in the water because the investigation is ongoing.

“There will be more interviews conducted. We will be speaking to the family again,” Duggan said. “Obviously, they’re going through this event, so in time we will be speaking to them again.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.

A GoFundMe page raising money for funeral costs has raised close to $5,000.