Two West Kelowna pedestrians hit over long weekend

Two men suffered serious injured over the long weekend in separate accidents in West Kelowna.

On Sunday afternoon, police said a 68-year-old German man was trying to jaywalk across the highway near the intersection of Butt Road and Highway 97 South when he was hit by a motorcycle.

RCMP said the man was seriously injured and lost a significant amount of blood.

The 29-year-old man riding the motorcycle suffered only minor injuries.

Police said they are still working with German officials to find the pedestrian’s family.

In a separate incident on Monday evening, police said a 38-year-old West Kelowna man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Dobbin Road and Brown Road.

He suffered serious but not life threatening injuries, according to police.

RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed either accident and hasn’t already given a statement to call police.