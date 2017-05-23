Edmonton police release photo of man wanted for murder

Police released a photo on Tuesday of a man wanted on a “murder-related warrant” in connection with the death of a 67-year-old man found in northwest Edmonton over the weekend.

At around 1 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to check on the welfare of a resident in the area of 135 Street and 124B Avenue. Police said they found a man’s body when they arrived and that it displayed “obvious signs of trauma.”

The victim was identified as Frederick John Dunn and an autopsy performed Tuesday morning showed he died of an “incised wound of the neck.” His death has been ruled a homicide.

“Our investigation leads us to believe that Mr. Dunn was killed sometime between Friday, May 12, 2017 and Saturday, May 13, 2017,” Staff Sgt. Bill Clark with the Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section, said in a statement. “We urge anyone who saw or spoke to Mr. Dunn during that timeline, or in the days prior, to contact police immediately.”

Police are now asking the public for help as they try to find 34-year-old Walter James Jenkins who is wanted on a “murder-related warrant” in connection with Dunn’s death. They say Jenkins is also known by the name “JJ.”

Investigators do not believe Dunn and Jenkins were known to one another and they did not reveal a motive for the homicide.

Anyone with information about Dunn’s death or Jenkins’ whereabouts is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.