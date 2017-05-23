17-year-old boy in serious condition after being assaulted by 4 others in St. Albert

RCMP in St. Albert, Alta. said a 17-year-old boy sustained multiple facial and head injuries and was found “roaming the streets, bleeding, without shoes or socks” after being assaulted.

RCMP said “four unknown males” assaulted the teenager sometime between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 in the Akinsdale neighbourhood.

The four suspects stole some of the teen’s belongings, beat him and left him wandering the streets, RCMP said.

The group was last seen leaving the Akinsdale area in what is believed to be a SUV.

The 17-year-old boy is in serious condition in an Edmonton hospital.

St. Albert RCMP would like to speak with anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in that area during that time period. If you have information, please call 780-458-7700 or your local police.