17-year-old boy in serious condition after being assaulted by 4 others in St. Albert
RCMP in St. Albert, Alta. said a 17-year-old boy sustained multiple facial and head injuries and was found “roaming the streets, bleeding, without shoes or socks” after being assaulted.
RCMP said “four unknown males” assaulted the teenager sometime between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 in the Akinsdale neighbourhood.
The four suspects stole some of the teen’s belongings, beat him and left him wandering the streets, RCMP said.
The group was last seen leaving the Akinsdale area in what is believed to be a SUV.
The 17-year-old boy is in serious condition in an Edmonton hospital.
St. Albert RCMP would like to speak with anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in that area during that time period. If you have information, please call 780-458-7700 or your local police.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.