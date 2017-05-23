Waterfront property owners take note: wet and windy weather in the forecast

Due to wet and windy weather in the forecast for late Tuesday and rising water levels, emergency officials in the central Okanagan are urging those with waterfront property to take precautions.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said on Tuesday that “many lakefront properties at risk of flooding have not adequately protected the shoreline.”

The expected storm will only add more water to Okanagan Lake, where the water level has increased again in the last 24 hours.

“Okanagan Lake rose 4 centimetres since [Monday] morning to 342.91 metres, surpassing the 1990 flood level of 342.87 metres. That’s just 9 centimetres below the year’s projected flood level of 343 metres,” Central Okanagan Emergency Operations noted in a media release.

A special weather statement for the Okanagan region is predicting winds gusts as strong as 50 to 70 km/hr and 5 to 10 mm of precipitation late in the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday.