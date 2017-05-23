Body of missing kayaker found on Bow River in Banff National Park

The body of a missing kayaker has been found on the Bow River, RCMP confirmed Tuesday.

The kayaker was on a solo trip on the river, according to RCMP in Lake Louise and Parks Canada officials.

RCMP and Parks Canada received a report about an missing kayaker at about 9 p.m. on Monday.

Those reports matched earlier sightings of an abandoned kayak being seen on the Bow River in the Taylor Lake area at about 7 p.m.

A body was found submerged in the river upstream by Parks Canada officials searching by helicopter. It was pulled from the river at about midnight, RCMP say.

The body was confirmed to be a 25-year-old female from Clarington, Ont.

RCMP say the woman’s identity will not be released.