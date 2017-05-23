RCMP investigate social media threat against Penticton school

Police in the south Okanagan said they have met with the person who allegedly made a threat against a Penticton middle school over the weekend.

The threat was made on social media on Sunday and targeted Skaha Lake Middle School, but police have determined students are not in danger.

“Through the investigation we determined that, at this time, there was no threat to the school or the students. We are continuing working with the family [and] working with the school board to make sure that this matter comes to a safe and satisfactory conclusion,” said Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth.

"Everything is safe , everything is fantastic" says principal at Skaha Lake Middle School , SD 67 confirms threat made against this school. pic.twitter.com/z8fOi0v8FT — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) May 23, 2017

The police investigation is ongoing and RCMP said on Tuesday that charges are possible.

Global Okanagan has made several requests for comment from the Okanagan Skaha School District. The district is expected to release a statement to the media on Tuesday about the incident.

— With files from Shelby Thom